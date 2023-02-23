Teachers and administrators are “schooled in schooling.” Their degrees, accreditations and workshop attendance prepare them to deliver state of the art wisdom to their charges. Their knowledge also includes a deep understanding of their students. Before calling them out as radical, as accepting “lifestyles” with which you don’t agree, or of flying in the face of your privately held beliefs, consider this: your understanding and support will help make a good system even more effective.

Educators know more than any one citizen or small, siloed group of citizens about their responsibilities. They teach what it takes to live a thoughtful, expansive, helpful and charitable life. Instead of trying to impose a narrow set of beliefs on schools, give them thanks for representing all citizens in an illuminating and encouraging way. We can all learn from these thoughtful albeit overworked and underappreciated idealists.

If we climb out of our bubbles; gather data from broad, proven sources; sniff out and reject rumors; criticize only when we have a complete and accurate picture, the world will be a better, smarter place. Meanwhile, join me in praising our educators and the amazing work they do for us, for all of us.

Leslie Bell

Davenport