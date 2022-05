President Biden has invested millions for electric cars and to fight climate change.

We have diplomacy and friends in democratic countries.

Gas prices have risen in part due to not buying Russian gas and supporting Ukraine.

There is inflation because of Covid, which is not the president's fault. He has greatly promoted vaccines.

Let's work for and support the president.

Rebecca Oliver

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0