Democratic governments are created by establishing the rule of law. Citizens in democracies elect legislators to create laws, select executives to enforce laws, and empower a strong, independent judicial system to oversee the impartial application of justice under the law. Democratic governments provide everyone equal protection (and equal accountability) under the law. No one is above the law.

For many years, Republicans have repeatedly attacked our rule of law, thereby weakening our democracy. They work relentlessly to make our judiciary less independent. They protect fellow Republicans who (allegedly) break the law. They undermine our electoral system by spreading disinformation (organized lies) about voting machines, mail-in ballots, and GOP candidates for office. Republican legislators, attorneys general, and governors actively interfere with ongoing criminal investigations. The list continues.

In the past two years, we have seen hundreds of Republicans convicted of their crimes (including insurrection) on Janu. 6, 2021. In the coming years, we will likely see Trump, many of his Republican supporters, and multiple conservative media outlets indicted and tried for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Please be patient and open-minded during this unprecedented time in our country’s history. Support the rule of law by allowing all criminal investigations and trials to proceed unimpeded. Trust our independent judiciary to hold people accountable for their crimes. Do not support (or believe) the partisan attacks on our judicial system by Republicans who clearly do not believe in the Rule of Law, their oath of office, or our democracy.

Richard Patterson

Moline