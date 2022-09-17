Letter: Support the train merger

I see many articles in Quad-City Times negative about the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad merger. The Viking river boat, while great, is not a daily increase in income to hotels and restaurants that would be gained by the many crew members and other employees to operate the many trains.

The railroads have built America, as towns without railroads died and railroad cities survived.

The railroads are the only transportation that has to maintain their only roadway. The river boats don’t have to maintain locks, as we as drivers don’t build roads, and the airlines don’t build airports.

Look at the positive side of this merger such as an enormous increase in good-paying jobs that will greatly boost our economy rather than have another railroad receive a gift of this proportion.

James Karr

Davenport