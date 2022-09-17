 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support the train merger

Letters Logo

I see many articles in Quad-City Times negative about the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad merger. The Viking river boat, while great, is not a daily increase in income to hotels and restaurants that would be gained by the many crew members and other employees to operate the many trains.

The railroads have built America, as towns without railroads died and railroad cities survived.

The railroads are the only transportation that has to maintain their only roadway. The river boats don’t have to maintain locks, as we as drivers don’t build roads, and the airlines don’t build airports.

Look at the positive side of this merger such as an enormous increase in good-paying jobs that will greatly boost our economy rather than have another railroad receive a gift of this proportion.

James Karr

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Scott Fitzgerald is credited with saying, ”the rich are different than you and me.” The recent full-page ad in your newspaper certainly reinfo…

Letter: Thank you for book list

Letter: Thank you for book list

Thank for returning the “Book List” to the paper. I hope it’s a weekly addition again. I relied on the bestsellers list during the pandemic fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News