Letter: Support Trump's policies, but not Trump

I don't need to tell anyone that things in the good old U.S.A. ain't going all that great. Gas prices, the slap in the face at the grocery stores, etc. All this under the watch of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and a Democrat House. No matter how hard this group tries to put the blame on others it ain't going to fly. They're going to get their clock cleaned in November.

Now that puts us into the Republicans and what they're going to do in the 2024 election. As a conservative I think we need Trump policies! But boy howdy we do not need Donald J. Trump. I believe most of us agree the country is too divided now. Trump would do that more in 2024-2028. The GOP has a lot of outstanding politicians -- Ron DeSantis, Florida; Mike Pence, Indiana, and Jim Jordan, Ohio, etc. Tim Scott of South Carolina would make an outstanding vice president. As good of a negotiator, politician and has ability to get things done that Trump has it doesn't over shadow the chaos that he would bring again.