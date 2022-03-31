 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Support Ukraine

Letters logo

I want to add my voice to support Ukraine. Democracy and humanitarianism are beautiful words.

Please send resources for food, medicine and shelter. 

Rebecca Oliver

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Costly fraud

Letter: Costly fraud

I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the economic lesson when he was supposed to be asking questions of the Supreme Court no…

Letter: Don't be hogs

Letter: Don't be hogs

Thank you for yet another editorial of practical excellence by Scott Reeder — "Staying ahead of inflation," March 23. His two main suggestions…

Letter: Bad actors

Letter: Bad actors

The Republicans among us must be so proud of the performance of their standard bearers in the U.S. Senate for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Su…

Letter: Remember

Letter: Remember

March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Day. Please remember those who served in that conflict, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those still m…

Letter: Truth matters

Letter: Truth matters

I read with interest Dan Ebener’s letter published on March 22. While many of the points he makes are completely valid, he has failed to recog…

Letter: Reverse the cuts

Letter: Reverse the cuts

As communities across Illinois look to rebound from the mass disruption caused by the pandemic, Illinois lawmakers can give us a boost by reve…

Letter: Think independently

Letter: Think independently

Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to…

Letter: Tax cuts help all

Letter: Tax cuts help all

I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.

Letter: War on the poor

Letter: War on the poor

The GOP may flip-flop on civil rights. They may bash protests one year but ride in "freedom" convoys the next. But on one thing they remain co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News