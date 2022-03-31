Letter: Support Ukraine

I want to add my voice to support Ukraine. Democracy and humanitarianism are beautiful words.
Please send resources for food, medicine and shelter.
Rebecca Oliver
Moline
I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the economic lesson when he was supposed to be asking questions of the Supreme Court no…
Thank you for yet another editorial of practical excellence by Scott Reeder — "Staying ahead of inflation," March 23. His two main suggestions…
The Republicans among us must be so proud of the performance of their standard bearers in the U.S. Senate for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Su…
March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Day. Please remember those who served in that conflict, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those still m…
I read with interest Dan Ebener’s letter published on March 22. While many of the points he makes are completely valid, he has failed to recog…
What did I "know" about the Supreme Court vacancy prior to this past week's confirmation hearings?
As communities across Illinois look to rebound from the mass disruption caused by the pandemic, Illinois lawmakers can give us a boost by reve…
Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to…
I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.
The GOP may flip-flop on civil rights. They may bash protests one year but ride in "freedom" convoys the next. But on one thing they remain co…
