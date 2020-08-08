Letter: Support Vondran

Mike Vondran, local business owner and CEO of TAG Communications, is running for the Iowa House District 93 seat, and I for one am excited to support him.

District 93 needs a strong advocate for business/business growth. I first met Mike when I was a member of the Davenport Airport Commission. This is when I first became aware of his obvious talents, abilities and sharp business focus.

In addition to managing his very successful business, Mike is also very active in organizations in and around the Quad Cities, serving on multiple community boards.

Mike is humble, does much of his own campaign work, is emphatic, listens well and brings his own goals and vision in his bid for this House seat. He is articulate and concise in his communications and wants nothing from his efforts but to represent the constituency of the 93rd District.

I believe these things and much more speak to his ability to communicate our values at the state level to bring a focus on the Scott County region, which he considers to be the eastern gateway into Iowa. He wants the opportunity to represent us, all of us, in the 93rd district and simply believes that we can do better.

I for one agree and that is why I strongly endorse him in this election.