Letter: Support Warren

There are many qualified candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, any one of whom would be a vast improvement over the current occupant of the White House.

My own preference is to nominate someone who is intelligent, articulate, humble, tactful and diplomatic. In other words, the exact opposite of Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in history. I also want a candidate who has abundant experience at the national level yet won’t be well into their 80s during their presidency.

In my opinion, the best and most qualified candidate by far is Elizabeth Warren. She has shown that she can handle tough questions without hesitation. During her service in the United States Senate she has proved herself to be an honest, hardworking, brilliant and articulate lawmaker who could easily shred Donald Trump in a debate. But unlike Trump, she cannot be bought and would work to benefit all Americans.

I will enthusiastically support Elizabeth Warren in the Iowa caucus and encourage everyone else to do the same.

Jeff Brammann

LeClaire

