Just the single fact that Trump called American Veterans "suckers and losers," and he still has so many supporters it makes me question who is supporting him.

They must see him as a true "patriot" rather than someone who wore the uniform.

I believe when Trump realized he could spew lies, crap and B.S., and that he would have a handful of loyalists, that is when he became King Trump.

Pathetic how uninformed Americans have become.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Lauren Boebert?

Along with Trump they make the three stooges seem like the three wise men.

It will be less than a year when Trump breaks down crying in court.

"Why does everyone hate me?"

One BS artist to another!

John A. Rogers

Rock Island