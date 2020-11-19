Letter: Supporting Pritzker

While driving through the Illinois Quad-City area, I see many "Pritzker Sucks" signs.

I suspect the homeowners who have those signs in their yards are the same people ignoring the mask mandate and feel that it is their right not to wear a mask. Yes, I guess that is your right. You also have the right to contract COVID-19 if you wish. You do not have the right to spread the virus around if you contract it, nor do you have the right to make me or anyone else sick.

When you do contract COVID-19, you'd better hope to hell that there are enough doctors, nurses and other health care professionals that are healthy enough to care for you.

Every time you maskless people shop in my grocery store, you put me and my coworkers at risk. Every time you fill up your tank or pick up a prescription you put others at risk.

With your blatant disregard for others' lives, I wish you could see what COVID-19 does to people. Your, "I won't get it" attitude is beyond stupid and careless.

I personally support Pritzker's actions. I think that he has the citizens of Illinois' best interests in mind, unlike our neighboring governor. I also don't think that he gives a damn if you re-elect him or not. He is doing his job and is protecting us.