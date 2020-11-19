Letter: Supporting the arts

Thank you, Alma Gaul, for the excellent article (Nov. 14) featuring Festival of Trees designers Sandy Fischer and Lisa Dasso. Very well written. Thanks, too, for the Gallery plug under Creativity Abounds and for the article about Marcia Whitmore, the orchid-painting artist being featured at the Quad-City Arts airport gallery. It is so good to have a media friend that supports the arts in our community. "Believe", our Festival of Trees re-imagined for this year, is bound to be successful with your help, enabling Quad City Arts to continue its mission of enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region where artists, residents and visitors are engaged in diverse opportunities in the arts and humanities.