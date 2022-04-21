 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supporting the president?

Over the course of the week, I've seen a couple of letters taking conservatives and the right to task for not supporting President Biden. I have no big beef with Mr. Biden's work; in my opinion, he's been neither great nor terrible so far.

However, it appears that the new talking point is that the Republicans and the right are now "disloyal" for not falling right in line with Mr. Biden in this time of turmoil.

Strange. I seem to remember between 2017 and 2021, there were a lot of memes on the left's various social media pages with part of Theodore Roosevelt's quote: "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president." I also remember seeing a lot of "Resist" stickers on cars.

So, am I supposed to blindly support the president, or not? Which is it? Was there part of the quote left out? Did Mr. Roosevelt say, "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president, unless he's a Democrat, in which case you'd better get in lockstep with him or you’re a traitor!”

I’m detecting a whiff of hypocrisy from the left side of the aisle — again.

John Crist

Rock Island

