A wake-up call to my fellow conservatives. Most of us rallied around Donald Trump a few years ago and for good reasons. I do feel he did many good things during his time in office, but you cannot be a leader of the best country in the world and continue with his toxic and ignorant attitudes.

If the majority of conservatives continue to support this man, you will assure the other party will stay in power for years to come. I ask that you please look at candidates that can at least have rational discussions with everyone at the table which includes each and every one of us whatever our political beliefs are. When you support and vote with blinders on you will be blind.