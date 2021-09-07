Letter: Suppressing the vote

It’s bad enough that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks kept votes from being counted in the 2020 congressional race in the 2nd District, but now she is trying to silence the votes and voices of voters in other states as well.
Following the 2020 election, there was a barrage of anti-voter legislation pushed at the state level by Republican lawmakers. Between Jan. 1 and May 14, 2021, at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote. Iowa was one of those states, as was Georgia.
On Aug. 2, Miller-Meeks joined the amicus brief, filed by 57 Republican members of Congress to dismiss the Department of Justice’s cases against Georgia’s new election law. The Department of Justice claims the law’s provisions are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
It’s disappointing to see Miller-Meeks work to uphold laws promoting voter suppression. After 2020, a year with record voter turnout, we should be working to increase voter turnout, not put more obstacles in place to keep people from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
I had hoped Miller-Meeks would support H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights and Advancement Act, to advance voting rights, but sadly, she was content to push voter suppression laws. Americans believe our country works best when the people choose their leaders. Now, it seems Republicans like Miller-Meeks want politicians to be able to choose who votes.
Matthew Trimble
Davenport