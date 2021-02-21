 Skip to main content
Letter: Suppressing truth
Letter: Suppressing truth

The legislation proposed by Rep. Skyler Wheeler (to reduce funding for districts using The 1619 Project) is an attempt to suppress truth.

It is initiated by ignorance and promoted by opinion.

Wheeler alleges that The 1619 Project is "political propaganda masquerading as history." Rejecting The 1619 Project will, he says, promote "accurate . . . history" that will make students "knowledgeable and patriotic citizens." In reality, rejection would perpetuate misrepresentation and conceal truth.

Truth: the first slave ship to America arrived only 12 years after the first European settlement and a year before the Pilgrims arrived. From the beginning, racial injustice was couched in the laws of the land. The [1741] Slave Code of Tennessee, for example, contained thousands of laws addressing "the better ordering and governing of Negroes and slaves."

Truth: slavery, abolished in 1865, was followed by KKK terror, Jim Crow racist statutes, lynchings, segregation, disenfranchisement, discrimination, and injustice.

Truth: between 1877 and 1950 "4,075 documented lynchings of African Americans took place" (Equal Justice Initiative).

These truths have a legacy, and the historical dogmas that have shaped perceptions and opinions must be questioned.

A good place to start is with the truth. The 1619 Project summons Americans to truthfully grapple with this racial history, confront injustice wherever it exists, and "vow never to repeat the terror and violence of the past." (National Memorial for Peace and Justice).

Paul Olsen

Bettendorf

