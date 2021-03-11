Letter: Surprised

Thank you for your article in Friday's newspaper, "Education & opportunity," featuring Dev Bastola, a Nepali immigrant who built a string of businesses in Davenport. My admiration for him and his wife is indescribable.

However, I'm surprised that this paper printed this article, as it goes against a lot of what today's liberals and their doting media are trying to convey. For example, any person who "makes it" is evil, and all businesspeople are greedy billionaires who should give all their hard-earned money to taxes levied by Big Government.

Nowadays it is even fashionable to think we deserve "free stuff" without lifting a finger to earn it.

Bastola came here with the attitude that the government does not owe him a living. He knew it was up to him. That was the way that President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, wanted it six decades ago. What happened?

Also, Bastola came here because life was better here. He proved that anyone — regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, etc. — can make it here if he/she works hard and obeys ethics. We need more immigrants of this type to show us a thing or two. And if our country is so bad, why would immigrants want to come here in the first place?