I am writing on behalf of the Associated Contractors of the Quad Cities to express our opposition to the Iowa Federal Aid Swap program. We must "opt-out" of this ill-conceived program, which weakens our community. Here’s why: Under the Iowa program, federal dollars allocated to the state for road construction are "swapped" for state dollars.
Federal dollars contain fair wage and other protections that state dollars do not.
The ACQC prides itself on meeting that federal fair wage standard on all jobs; we now find ourselves at a competitive disadvantage. By paying workers less, out-of-area contractors underbid local contractors and then import less qualified workers to the Quad-Cities.
The result? More local unemployment and money draining from our local economy.
Our ACQC members are committed to a living wage for all workers as well as ensuring a diverse workforce. We honor "Buy American" and environmental protections of federal projects and recognize the importance of engaging minority-owned business partners. We employ hundreds of local workers. We pay fairly and provide valuable benefits. It is estimated the combined payroll of our 14 quality firms is somewhere above $20 million annually.
This money is used to feed local families, shop in local stores and pay local taxes. We live and work together in one community. This is a Quad-City problem not just an Iowa problem.
The Iowa Federal Aid Swap program is not worth the economic vitality of our community. No Swaps.
Michelle DeCap
Port Byron