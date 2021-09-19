Letter: Take a bow

Once again, Ballet Quad Cities and the Outing Club have combined to create another most memorable Ballet on the Lawn, Sunday, Sept 12.
The setting could not have been more nearly perfect. The weather was most agreeable. The staff from the Outing Club served up wonderful liquid refreshments, and the dancers amazed and awed the audiences. Both performances were well-attended, and those who were there were treated to a "tour de force" display of talent, art and beauty. Tap dancing, Bennie Goodman and Tchaikovsky music for background, Wizard of Oz creatively and touchingly/humorously told in dance and music, and ballet point shoes dressed up by a local artist to give another life to these "tools" of this wonderful "trade".
Emily and Courtney continue to expand their artistic reach, which should increase the "hunger" to see the next and the next and the next of their choreographed performances.
We have such a treasure in this organization. It attracts and develops and showcases some of the best young dancers in the U.S. Take a bow, Jody and Company. And while you are at it, take another one.
Dale Hendricks
Davenport