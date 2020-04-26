Letter: Take a pay cut
I was dismayed to read on April 22 that the Moline Public Library has revenue shortfalls. This is devastating during these horrible times of coronavirus. In my opinion, the mayor and all executives of Moline city government should have taken voluntary pay cuts. That way the library could keep their funding. Mayors and executives always have plenty of financial resources anyway. It would not hurt them at all to take a pay cut.

Melanie Mahoney

Bettendorf

