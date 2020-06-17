Letter: Take a remedial class in citizenship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It should be obvious to any thinking person that a democracy works best when all citizens are active participants. Voting is a crucial piece of this puzzle. We are obligated to be informed about the issues and the candidates who will represent us in our government. Unfortunately too many people have, in the past, failed to exercise this privilege. That is until this year's primary election.

When Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed absentee ballot request slips to all registered voters the result was a huge increase in voter turnout. This would seem to be a very positive result.

Spoiler alert! Republicans, who more often seek to suppress the vote of those who might vote against them, have opposed this action. State Senator Roby Smith introduced a bill prohibiting Pate from sending ballot request slips to voters. He claimed his bill would actually increase voter turnout. Well, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. And, no matter how much lipstick you put on this proposal, it was still just another Republican effort to make voting more difficult.

We should encourage voter participation, not strive to prevent it. Smith needs to take a remedial class in citizenship.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport

