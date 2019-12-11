Letter: Take action against robocalls

I have a sure fire way to stop those annoying robo calls that we all receive countless times every day. The solution is simple: Fight fire with fire and answer them.

Take a moment and answer every single call. That means pressing as many numbers as necessary until you get to a live person. And then be as persnickety with them as your conscience and personality allows. Remember thieves are trying to steal your money. Tell them so.

If everyone replied to every call, instead of just being irritated and hanging up, we could overwhelm the system with millions of returning trash responses. Until we unite and take action, the problem will only worsen.

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport

