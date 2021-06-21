Letter: Take action now

This petition is in regard to grave concerns about the condition of state-owned structures in Bishop Hill, operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Due to a lack of capital funding for vital repairs/restoration for over 15 years, deferred maintenance has resulted in the poor appearance, and in some cases, failure of roofs and other building components in the following structures and facilities:

• The 1848 Colony Church.

• The 1852 Bjorklund Hotel.

• The Olson Barn (the only Colony barn remaining).

• The 1847 Ox Boy’s Dormitory.

• The 1849 Colony Park.

As a result, our history is sadly falling into severe disrepair each day. These structures were built by the hands of Swedish immigrants in a unique Swedish- American style to showcase their communal culture. Because our nation was founded in large part by immigrants and their contributions in communities such as Bishop Hill, action must be immediately taken to preserve their heritage.

Before these important artifacts disappear completely, I urge you to sign this petition to save these buildings. They are our most tangible reminders of connections to our past.