Letter: Take back Bettendorf schools

Iowa Association of School Boards states, “Public education is the foundation of the democratic society and the key to successful futures for all Iowa children.” According to Arthur Griffin and Carter Ward, an effective school board focuses on student achievement by setting high, clear goals and expectations for schools in order to guide the administration. The June 9 school board meeting indicated that the board has forgotten its purpose. These goals should be printed and available to anyone. If goals have not been set, they need to be, otherwise how can a superintendent’s performance be fairly evaluated? The school board’s job is to create conditions that support success. One way to create favorable conditions is to recognize and welcome those who attend the board meetings; not to lecture and criticize them. The data presented by the superintendent showed parents’ and staffs’ concern regarding discipline. This should be one of the board’s goals. Rules should be clearly stated and observable. Is Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) being adopted? I have used PBIS in my classroom and it is a great tool, but consequences for continuous inappropriate behavior is also important. Goals should be set for improving behavior, and the data should be honestly collected, analyzed and evaluated. If the data shows there is a small pocket of disruptive students causing the majority of discipline problems, then a reallocation of resources is needed to accommodate that situation. For the sake of our children, let’s work together to take our schools back.

Rose Ann Paone

Bettendorf

