Letter: Take back the power

The election season is upon us. The voters have important decisions to make. There is no other time in the history of the United States when your vote was a matter of life or death. We, the people, need to take back our country.

Republicans are killing us. More than 200,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. Our national government did not inform us of this deadly virus when quick action would have lessened the death count.

Republicans are causing destruction to the economy because of their inaction on the virus. Too many businesses suffered and went into bankruptcy because there was no national plan to handle the virus.

Republicans continue to whittle away at health insurance coverage and offer no replacement for millions of Americans.

Republicans are harming Americans by not addressing the social and racial unrest that is rampant in our cities and states. Under the guise of "law and order", the Republicans are fanning the flames of unrest.

Republicans at all levels — national, state and local — are in lock step in the destruction of our democracy. Our Iowa governor has massaged the COVID-19 numbers so that Iowa’s numbers are murky and not up to date. Local Republicans are silent about best practices during the pandemic.