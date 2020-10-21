Letter: Take back unused medications

I know this year has been difficult and many of our routine activities have been abandoned due to pandemic concerns, but I would like to strongly urge everyone to take a few minutes to check your medicine cabinets for expired or unneeded medications, and make a plan for dropping them at a collection site. The proper disposal of medicines is a simple but important step in preventing their diversion to possible abuse. Many people struggling with a substance use disorder will help themselves to old opioid painkillers they find in the medicine cabinets of friends and family members. Properly storing and disposing of our medicines is an easy way to help prevent abuse and misuse of prescription drugs before it starts.