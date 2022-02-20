 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Take care of our parks

Letters to the editor

I don’t know who is worse – Governor Kim Reynolds or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

I’m referring to kicking the park rangers out of their park homes because of deterioration. I believe this infrastructure problem could be addressed.

The article I read stated that $341,000 would be needed to get all buildings up to code and $556,000 would be needed for deferred maintenance, which includes replacing windows, siding, roofs, and heating and air conditioning systems.

These are maintenance problems we let slip by over the years. The article also states all repairs in the 71 state parks would be around $1 million, which we should be able to afford with Iowa’s excess funds.

Most buildings were built in the 1930s by the CCC and are part of the ranger wage packages. Rangers are not overpaid. We need them to take care of our parks. We might lose several of them if we try to move them out. Also, has the DNR considered how much it will cost to move them?

Iowa has $1.24 billion in surplus funds. We should be able to keep our park rangers in their homes.

Tim Reickard

Eldridge

