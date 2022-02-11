 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Take off the leash

Letters to the editor

They call them our leaders. They call this a democracy. Well, I learned in civics class, when it was taught decades ago, that we live in a constitutional representative republic and our so-called leaders are our representatives, not our leaders.

We elect them to represent us, not lead us around by the nose. They will not lead me. Will they you?

Our children have been indoctrinated to the far-left ideologies now for many decades; generations have been lost.

Wake up and take the leash off.

Thank you, Mrs. Dunn, for 8th grade civics.

John Nies

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Low approval

Letter: Low approval

Do you blame me, or should we blame Gary Barta, Fran McCaffery, and Kirk Ferentz? If we all performed like they do, we would be out of our job…

Letter: Flat isn't fair

Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legisl…

Letter: A clean slate

Letter: A clean slate

State governments across our country have begun prioritizing the issue of criminal justice reform.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: It's about money

Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister age…

Letter: The criminal

Letter: The criminal

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown o…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Pandering

Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comment…

Letter: Planting a seed

Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News