Letter: Take off the leash

They call them our leaders. They call this a democracy. Well, I learned in civics class, when it was taught decades ago, that we live in a constitutional representative republic and our so-called leaders are our representatives, not our leaders.

We elect them to represent us, not lead us around by the nose. They will not lead me. Will they you?

Our children have been indoctrinated to the far-left ideologies now for many decades; generations have been lost.

Wake up and take the leash off.

Thank you, Mrs. Dunn, for 8th grade civics.

John Nies

Rock Island

