Letter: Take precautions
Letter: Take precautions

Hello people. I am 67-years-old and I have COPD and CML leukemia. The only thing that is keeping me alive are the Covid vaccines. Now, 5-11 year old children are probably not high risk, but if they are not vaccinated Covid will continue to circulate among our people long after I have passed away. So please vaccinate everyone of all ages so we can go on living. And that is what makes me wonder why a former president did not want anyone to take precautions to stop a pandemic. 

I remember Donald Trump's children arriving at a debate masked, and when seated removing their masks. That is what makes me wonder. Freedom should not mean you put your life in danger. This is a public health problem. It has nothing to do with politics.

Delbert Moore

Davenport

