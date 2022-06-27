 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Letters logo

Mr. "Don't Blame Me" is at it again. President Biden is now blaming the oil companies for the high gas prices. These are the same oil companies that sold us gas for $2 per gallon for four years under President Trump. What has changed? One thing, Joe Biden and his stupid policies he has enacted. What is Biden's solution to high oil prices? First, drain all of our oil reserves. Then beg Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran to send us more oil. Just think two years ago we were energy independent. In fact, we were exporting oil and gas to other countries. During his first week in office, Biden did everything he could through executive orders to harm or destroy our energy industry. Now we are all paying the price for his actions. In all fairness the war in Ukraine has had some impact on the price of oil. However, we don't need oil from other countries. We have more than enough right here. In just 1 1/2 years Biden managed to screw that up.

Now we are heading into a recession. Mr. "Don't Blame Me" wants to blame the Russians, the Republicans in Congress, the pandemic, everyone but himself. "Mr. President," you control the White House, the House and the Senate. Take responsibility, you run the show.

People are also reading…

Ron Kopko

Cordova

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Letter: Miller-Meeks

Letter: Miller-Meeks

I am disappointed to hear that in a 2020 department-wide email, Democratic Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan used her position as a l…

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Good news rarely garners headlines. That’s a shame, because otherwise you might have learned that Rock Island County has returned to fiscal st…

Letter: Bring back the family

Letter: Bring back the family

The June 16 article by Sarah Watson stating 0.18% of residents drive gun violence leaves out two important foundations: the lack of a father f…

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letter: Vote Johnson

Gregg Johnson has spent the last 15 years working to build a better Quad-Cities. He has spent countless hours, days, and weekends working to r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News