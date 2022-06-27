Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Mr. "Don't Blame Me" is at it again. President Biden is now blaming the oil companies for the high gas prices. These are the same oil companies that sold us gas for $2 per gallon for four years under President Trump. What has changed? One thing, Joe Biden and his stupid policies he has enacted. What is Biden's solution to high oil prices? First, drain all of our oil reserves. Then beg Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran to send us more oil. Just think two years ago we were energy independent. In fact, we were exporting oil and gas to other countries. During his first week in office, Biden did everything he could through executive orders to harm or destroy our energy industry. Now we are all paying the price for his actions. In all fairness the war in Ukraine has had some impact on the price of oil. However, we don't need oil from other countries. We have more than enough right here. In just 1 1/2 years Biden managed to screw that up.