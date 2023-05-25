Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day holiday, many individuals will celebrate with friends and family.

But we must take time to remember and pay homage to our military who sacrificed their lives in protecting and defending our nation. Cousin Ricky Almanza of Moline, Illinois, gave his life while on active duty in Vietnam.

Ricky graduated from Moline High School and attended St. Ambrose College with a life with endless possibilities.

Ricky’s life, dreams, and possibilities ended tragically in Vietnam.

I personally as well as others experienced the sorrow of the loss of life. As well as the outpouring of gratitude, love, and support for Ricky’s family from the Quad Cities area.

During this Memorial Day weekend, let’s take time to pay homage to all individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving in our military.

Cousin Ricky Almanza, Rest in Peace!

Cousin Michael Lopez

Formerly of Moline

Village Jerome Illinois President

Springfield, Ill.