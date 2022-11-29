Letter: Take time to vote

Do what's good for the country.

Donald Trump puppets like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz and others. What happened to all the talk during the elections about bringing prices down for gasoline, food and housing, etc.

Now they can't wait to impeach Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, for drugs and a gun and Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 Capitol riot, where her and vice-president Mike Pence almost got killed.

They are wasting their time and taxpayers' money. Donald Trump granted 237 acts of clemency during his 4 years in the White House including 143 pardons and 94 commutations.

Do you think Joe Biden, being the president of United States, is going to let his son Hunter Biden go to jail. Joe Biden has the power to pardon too. I don't believe Biden will pardon as many criminals as Donald Trump did.

I was surprised and disappointed that many Republicans didn't vote for Esther Joy King. Many believed all that trash talk about her moving here from Chicago and being a liar. The Bible tells us every man is a liar, Romans 3:4. The truth is Esther is the daughter of missionaries and she is named after the Bible book of Esther.

My advice to you next election, take time to vote or we will end up with Donald Trump as president and Marjorie Taylor Greene as vice president.

Oscar Perez

Moline