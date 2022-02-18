Letter: Taken to the cleaners

The information provided by Tim Flaherty on the on the opinion page of Feb. 11, 2022, answered the questions I have been asking the Social Security Administration (SSA) office for several months.

I was a teacher in Illinois for 15 years and I collect a civil service pension. I also have been self-employed for over 25 years, paid my Social Security/Medicare tax at 15.5%, and receive a very small self-employment benefit discounted because of my pension – discounted more than I feel is just.

My husband recently passed away and I received a letter from the the Social Security Administration saying I should be receiving a certain amount of widow benefits, but they wouldn’t be giving me that.

Flaherty spoke of two laws Congress should correct. The 1983 Windfall Elimination Provision, allowing the government to take up to $500 of your earned Social Security. And the 1976 Government Pension Offset that steals the benefits of any survivor entitled to a civil service pension. I am a realist and don’t believe these laws will be repealed any time soon. Why? Because it would cost the government a lot of money that they owe to a great many people.

So, thank you, Mr. Flaherty for explaining why we don’t get the money we deserve. At least I now know why I’m being taken to the cleaners.

Nancy Varner

Montpelier

