 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

Letters to the editor

The information provided by Tim Flaherty on the on the opinion page of Feb. 11, 2022, answered the questions I have been asking the Social Security Administration (SSA) office for several months.

I was a teacher in Illinois for 15 years and I collect a civil service pension. I also have been self-employed for over 25 years, paid my Social Security/Medicare tax at 15.5%, and receive a very small self-employment benefit discounted because of my pension – discounted more than I feel is just.

My husband recently passed away and I received a letter from the the Social Security Administration saying I should be receiving a certain amount of widow benefits, but they wouldn’t be giving me that.

Flaherty spoke of two laws Congress should correct. The 1983 Windfall Elimination Provision, allowing the government to take up to $500 of your earned Social Security. And the 1976 Government Pension Offset that steals the benefits of any survivor entitled to a civil service pension. I am a realist and don’t believe these laws will be repealed any time soon. Why? Because it would cost the government a lot of money that they owe to a great many people.

People are also reading…

So, thank you, Mr. Flaherty for explaining why we don’t get the money we deserve. At least I now know why I’m being taken to the cleaners.

Nancy Varner

Montpelier

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fix this problem

Letter: Fix this problem

Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across …

Letter: Asking for a refund

Letter: Asking for a refund

Over the last 70 years, I have seen our country turn its back on a product that it actually encouraged in years past.

Letter: Stirring division

Letter: Stirring division

It was a revelation to me when I heard U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks make a definitive statement on the House floor that Covid leaked fro…

Letter: A tale of two counties

Letter: A tale of two counties

Thank you, Jim Uribe, for your insightful state-of-the-county address. The Rock Island County Board is, as you said, incompetent and is so bec…

Letter: Disrespect

Letter: Disrespect

A dozen years ago, trying a new computer, I wrote a letter to the Quad-City Times. They printed it.

Letter: Fair is fair

Letter: Fair is fair

As reported in the Jan. 23 edition, the Scott County Sheriff is seeking an estimated 6% budget increase (about $1 million) to address growing …

Letter: Answer the questions

Letter: Answer the questions

No one in this community has more integrity, honesty and pure motives than Ann Schwickerath of Project Renewal. She and her organization provi…

Letter: Bashing teachers

Letter: Bashing teachers

The radical right’s new Bash Teachers Bill is making headlines. Calling it a "Parent Bill of Rights" does not make it so. The radical right ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News