Letter: Taking a chance
Letter: Taking a chance

In response to Vivian Brown's (Sept. 6) response to my letter on August 29: All through the history of mankind, God has used men prepared for a specific time and place, such as Moses, who in Exodus 2:11-14 committed murder; and King David, who in 2nd Samuel, Chapter 11, committed adultery, and then had her husband murdered to cover up for his sin; and then there's Peter, who in Matthew 26:69-75 denied even knowing Jesus three times, and this after Jesus had warned him that he would do so in Matthew 26:33-35.

I'm sure that you, Ms. Brown, are more familiar with our president's sins than I am, but so far as his lies, which people who hate him accuse him of, there are just as many, if not more, people who accuse these accusers of lying about him.

We are, however, in agreement with one thing, which is that you are taking a chance by supporting Joe Biden. Amen.

Duane A. Cook

Savanna, Ill.

