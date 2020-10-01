Letter: Taking a chance

In response to Vivian Brown's (Sept. 6) response to my letter on August 29: All through the history of mankind, God has used men prepared for a specific time and place, such as Moses, who in Exodus 2:11-14 committed murder; and King David, who in 2nd Samuel, Chapter 11, committed adultery, and then had her husband murdered to cover up for his sin; and then there's Peter, who in Matthew 26:69-75 denied even knowing Jesus three times, and this after Jesus had warned him that he would do so in Matthew 26:33-35.