Letter: Taking a knee for prayer

In response to John Brandt's letter in the June 22 edition:

Thank you to John Brandt for your comments regarding Kaevon Merriweather's comments on "taking a knee." I'm taking a positive view and I hope when he, and any others do that, they are praying to God.

"At the name of Jesus every knee should bend," so I am thinking that they are thinking of Jesus.

Jesus saves. Jesus will bring our negative attitudes to positive, and to change our hearts to love. Stop hating. Stop being negative. Let's begin with a prayer in our hearts and in the hearts of Kaevon and his teammates, coaches and staff as well as fans. Time to begin the season with love.

D.J. Knickrehm

Eldridge

