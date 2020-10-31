 Skip to main content
Letter: Taking freedoms
Letter: Taking freedoms

In his two terms in the Iowa House, Rep. Gary Mohr has joined his Republican colleagues in shameless theft from the people of Iowa. He stole from the taxpayers when he ignored an easy legislative fix to refunding the federal government for overbilling. He stole from teachers when he voted to limit their collective bargaining rights. He stole from women when he voted multiple times to take their autonomy. He repeatedly stole from voters when he backed bills that require voter identification, limited the power of county auditors, and instituted a poll tax on former felons. How many more freedoms will you allow Gary Mohr to take from you?

Debra Zupke

Bettendorf

