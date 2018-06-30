Antigone violated the letter of the law of Creon, but observed natural law to bury her slain brother. While Davenport Superintendent Art Tate's decisions to defy certain state ethics laws, unjust as they may be, may be less dramatic, than in Sophocles, Dr. Tate's actions impacted more people directly and positively.
He has fought bravely for all students in his district.
When our son was at Central, the (apparent) need arose to consolidate several TAG positions and would have eliminated the position at Central of the phenomenally energetic, dedicated and creative Mrs. Henniger. She was instrumental in the best students achieving high success and entrance to elite universities. A tumult arose. A meeting called.
Dr. Tate listened and immediately called a meeting. Did he explain all of the reasons for the district's decision in a pedantic and "fait accompli" manner? No, he challenged parents and students alike, he encouraged them then and there to form various groups and brainstorm together to find a solution. It was not, "get back to me later." We met then: students, parents and teachers.
All were included and engaged. All marveled at the process, the inclusiveness, and the result. Mrs. H's position was saved at Central.
We all learned from this engaging, inclusive approach, and he had turned the crisis into a solution as well as a teaching moment.
Thank you Sophocles and more important, thank you Dr. Tate.
If there is anything we can do, we have your back.
Dale G. Haake
Davenport