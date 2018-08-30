Having attended and graduated from Davenport Pubic Schools, as well as our children having done so, we’ve always been proud supporters of the Davenport Community School District. Reading in Friday’s Quad-City Times about football coach Urban Meyer, and his transgression resulting in a three-game suspension and leaving a lasting “stain” on his record, reminded me of the Quad-City Times story on Aug. 18, about Dr. Tate receiving a reprimand.
It will leave a “mark” on his permanent record, too. We were trying to draw a parallel between the two, since they are both educators. An extensive article in Friday’s Des Moines Register entitled “Somebody had to do it,” detailed the efforts Dr. Tate took to improve educational parity throughout the state of Iowa. Tate’s efforts will have a long lasting positive effect on our schools and others throughout the state of Iowa. Urban Meyer’s offense will have long lasting negative effects on Ohio State University and the state of Ohio.
Thank you, Dr. Tate.
Jim and Nancy Roseman
Eldridge