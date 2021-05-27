Letter: Taught not to hate

A thank-you note to my ancestors:

In the film "South Pacific" this song is sung:

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate;

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear,

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear.

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a different shade;

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

My great-grandfather was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In my rural community in Nebraska there were no Black or brown people, but when someone objected to playing against Black players, my mother said firmly: Of course we will play against them; they are students. She worked in a restaurant, and when she saw another waitress ignoring a Black man, she took his order and served him.