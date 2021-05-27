Letter: Taught not to hate

A thank-you note to my ancestors:
In the film "South Pacific" this song is sung:
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,
Before you are six or seven or eight,
To hate all the people your relatives hate;
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear,
It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear.
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
And people whose skin is a different shade;
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
My great-grandfather was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In my rural community in Nebraska there were no Black or brown people, but when someone objected to playing against Black players, my mother said firmly: Of course we will play against them; they are students. She worked in a restaurant, and when she saw another waitress ignoring a Black man, she took his order and served him.
My uncle, when introduced to my Puerto Rican bride, set aside his usual gruff manners and welcomed her with open arms.
In boot camp, I made friends with White, Black, Latino and Indigenous soldiers. We all trained, ate and slept together without incident. In town, when a Black soldier was refused service at a restaurant, I joined him in the kitchen. I believe my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will follow our example.
I hope you have ancestors of your own to follow. If not, please initiate the tradition.
Donald Hawley
Eldridge