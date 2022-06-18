 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Taught to kill

Letters logo

I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! Are we so accustomed to violence that anyone can buy a weapon made only to kill people?

We blame the schools for not being safe, police for not stopping perpetrators prior to killings, families for not believing what they see and hear. We point fingers at parents, education, race, religion, mental illness - and all of these accusations have a rightness about them.

We look at the people and institutions being blamed for this violent state without seeing this is a societal problem! We will begin to find answers when we accept our part of the problem.

When we, ordinary citizens, care enough to contact politicians, police, legislators, school boards and make our unhappy voices heard, something will happen!

Think about what children are seeing on TV, the electronic games they play. We have raised a generation on violence. We have, in effect, taught them to kill.

People are also reading…

Can we return to a gentler, more law-abiding society? It is up to us. Our world will change when we really want it to change.

Jo Beecher

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

It is simply amazing that President Biden's approval rating is at 33% when it should be at about 14%, the illiteracy rate in this country. Who…

Letter: Stats lie

Letter: Stats lie

All statistics lie. The biggest lie is that we know the truth when we know the stat. But what do the numbers include, exclude? Who took the da…

Letter: Thanks for story

Letter: Thanks for story

Thank you to the Quad-City Times and Alma Gaul for the June 5 story "Boosting Biodiversity". Regina Haddock shows one person can make a differ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News