Letter: Taught to kill

I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! Are we so accustomed to violence that anyone can buy a weapon made only to kill people?

We blame the schools for not being safe, police for not stopping perpetrators prior to killings, families for not believing what they see and hear. We point fingers at parents, education, race, religion, mental illness - and all of these accusations have a rightness about them.

We look at the people and institutions being blamed for this violent state without seeing this is a societal problem! We will begin to find answers when we accept our part of the problem.

When we, ordinary citizens, care enough to contact politicians, police, legislators, school boards and make our unhappy voices heard, something will happen!

Think about what children are seeing on TV, the electronic games they play. We have raised a generation on violence. We have, in effect, taught them to kill.

Can we return to a gentler, more law-abiding society? It is up to us. Our world will change when we really want it to change.

Jo Beecher

Blue Grass

