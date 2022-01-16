Letter: Tax cheats

When this newspaper reported that state Sen. Roby Smith was running for Iowa Treasurer to protect Iowans from the Biden administration, which is supposedly "determined to invade our financial privacy," I thought "Wow, Roby Smith supports tax cheats."
The administration wanted to root out tax evasion by allowing the IRS to get annual, aggregated reports of bank account cash flows.
Nobody who works for a paycheck expects total privacy. Our employers report every penny we earn to the IRS. Pension income is reported. Banks report interest income. Brokers report dividends and 401k withdrawals. Selling our homes are reportable events. Even a waiter is expected to report his tips, so what’s the big deal?
The IRS already knows how much money passes through an honest taxpayer's hands every year. The tax form asks if you have an off-shore account or other income not reported. I thought I could say most Iowans are sick and tired of cheaters that don’t pay their fair share and shift the burden to the rest of us. But maybe that’s not true anymore. The Republican National Committee has agreed to pay $1.6 million towards Donald Trump’s legal expenses for his private business doings prior to being elected. One party is determined to protect a tax-cheating billionaire. How long will our democracy survive if rules only apply to the little people?
Kay Pence
Eldridge