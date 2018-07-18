The Rock Island County Board and the Public Building Commission, created to build the “annex” next door, need to recognize these factors:
- Tourism is one of the largest industries in the world, and is an excellent source of revenue here in the Quad-Cities. Tourists spend money to see beautiful, historic and noteworthy places.
- Decades ago, we entered the age of specialization, in which expertise was recognized as required for decision-making on complex issues. More than 100 years ago when the Rock Island County Courthouse was built, this was not the case; the County sheriff was put in charge of the Court House maintenance. Over the decades, there has not been proper care to update the building to modern standards of security, heating and cooling, and electronic communication.
- Failure to consult the levels of expertise needed results in taxpayer money being wasted. We needed more and better courtrooms, so an annex at cost of $608 per square-foot was constructed; the current rate is half that.
- No adequate provisions were made for the weight of county records, safe in the Courthouse, when planned to be transferred to the county’s other, also poorly maintained, historic building. People are angry and embarrassed by this, including some of the County Board members.
A historic tax credit will go into effect under Illinois law in January, making the building more attractive to developers. It is a mistake to tear down the courthouse on the brink of a new environment for historic preservation.
Margaret Moran Thomas
Rock Island