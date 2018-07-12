The Quad-City Times recently published a letter exhibiting common misconceptions about the new tax law. We’d like to take a moment to highlight some of the many positive effects the law has already had on the lives of Iowans and Americans throughout the country.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was designed to bring long-term growth and prosperity to America while simplifying an overcomplicated tax code. In addition, it has spurred immediate positive economic activity and given Americans renewed faith in their futures.
An estimated 4 in 5 Americans will see a tax cut this year under the new law. The average amount a taxpayer will save is $1,260, with lower-middle class earners seeing the largest cut. Millions of Americans have received bonuses and are seeing increased wages, better benefits and more employment opportunity.
Working families are receiving better parental benefits, higher 401k matches and more educational partnerships as well as lower bills. In 48 states, including Iowa, utility companies are cutting rates.
More than one million jobs have been created since the passage of the tax law. We’re nearing full employment both in Iowa and nationally, so that almost anyone who wants a job can get one. More than $1 billion has been donated to charity thanks to savings from the new law and more than $123 billion has been invested back into the U.S. economy.
These are only some of the benefits of the new tax law. We look forward to its continued success in Iowa and throughout the nation.
Chuck Grassley
New Hartford
and
Joni Ernst
Red Oak
Editor's note: Grassley and Ernst, both Republicans, represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate.