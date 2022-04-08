 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letters logo

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority is maintaining and attracting residents. Just how to do that is debatable.

In recent years, Republicans controlling the legislature have answered by cutting taxes, largely for the wealthy and corporations. For example, this year they’ve added tax cuts ranging from $72,000-plus for a million dollar earner to less than $700 for a $60,000 earner, with zero taxes on retirement incomes and additional corporate reductions. The intent is to draw businesses and hopefully workers while keeping retirees.

The problem is that the concept hasn’t worked. A history of tax cuts with the requisite of under-funding essential programs and services has left us short of both people and amenities. Examples abound. Even with new federal infrastructure dollars, Iowa’s budget is millions of dollars short of meeting critical safety needs. Education funding has not kept pace with inflation in any of the past 11 years. State park ranger numbers have fallen by 36% while structures/facilities have fallen into disrepair.

People are also reading…

What if we focused on funding services and programs rather than cutting taxes? Things like: affordable housing and childcare, job training and vocational programs, clean water and air, high quality infrastructure and education, renewable energy jobs and climate leadership, an equitable tax structure, and well-staffed and updated recreational facilities.

Might a state offering such quality-of-life priorities attract plenty of residents, all willing to pay their fair share?

Ron Stuart

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News