Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority is maintaining and attracting residents. Just how to do that is debatable.

In recent years, Republicans controlling the legislature have answered by cutting taxes, largely for the wealthy and corporations. For example, this year they’ve added tax cuts ranging from $72,000-plus for a million dollar earner to less than $700 for a $60,000 earner, with zero taxes on retirement incomes and additional corporate reductions. The intent is to draw businesses and hopefully workers while keeping retirees.

The problem is that the concept hasn’t worked. A history of tax cuts with the requisite of under-funding essential programs and services has left us short of both people and amenities. Examples abound. Even with new federal infrastructure dollars, Iowa’s budget is millions of dollars short of meeting critical safety needs. Education funding has not kept pace with inflation in any of the past 11 years. State park ranger numbers have fallen by 36% while structures/facilities have fallen into disrepair.

What if we focused on funding services and programs rather than cutting taxes? Things like: affordable housing and childcare, job training and vocational programs, clean water and air, high quality infrastructure and education, renewable energy jobs and climate leadership, an equitable tax structure, and well-staffed and updated recreational facilities.

Might a state offering such quality-of-life priorities attract plenty of residents, all willing to pay their fair share?

Ron Stuart

Bettendorf

