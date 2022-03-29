Letter: Tax cuts help all

I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.

Several of my former Illinois co-workers told me "I could never move to Iowa, they tax pensions!" When this bill was proposed, Iowa's finances were not in order yet. Now they are, due to our Republican friends in Iowa watching over our budget closely.

Many of my neighbors, who are Democrats, believe the recent tax cuts signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds only benefits the rich. This couldn't be further from the truth. This year my wife and will be paying more to the State of Iowa than we do the federal government. I can assure we are not rich. Just a middle class couple that enjoy living in Iowa.

Thanks to these tax cuts, we will save over $1,000 on our taxes next year. Don't be fooled, tax cuts help everyone!

Bernie Thiergart

Bettendorf

