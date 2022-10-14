Letter: Tax cuts will Iowa in long run

Business are attracted to states that have a reasonable tax base, but also funds quality public education, infrastructure, clean water, natural resources, healthcare, affordable housing, drug addiction programs, mental health care, law enforcement, investment in renewable energy, youth programs, and quality, affordable child care. In Iowa, federal relief monies and the budget surplus will be depleted. When the newly passed tax cuts are in full effect, they will not accrue enough revenue to fund agencies, programs and services, resulting in further underfunding, followed by defunding. Businesses will not invest in Iowa.

Present gun laws are responsible for the appalling increase in gun suicides. If the Gun Amendment to the Iowa Constitution is passed on the November ballot, it will enshrine the Republican's irresponsible and unethical gun laws.

If Governor Reynolds and Republicans truly wanted to fix the migrant problem, they would have contacted Republican federal legislators, including Grassley and Miller-Meeks, and demanded they introduce bipartisan legislation addressing our broken immigration system. Fixing the problem through law, instead of partisan blaming, benefits Iowa.

Reynolds and the Republicans have used a lie to restrict voting rights, making it difficult for specific groups of people to be able to vote.

The proposed abortion ban endangers women's health. It will further burden underfunded law enforcement and Iowa's judicial system.

We should not be proud of the direction our state is headed. Quoting Reynolds “If I can get the (tax) rates competitive, watch out.” Indeed, we will — all the way to the bottom.

Ida Weibel

Long Grove