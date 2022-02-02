Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations that finance Republican campaigns?

Just a few years ago we raised the gas tax. They surely didn't think that was good enough to repair the 4,571 bridges in poor condition, miles of beat up roads, four-lane roads not completed and new roads to expand our economy.

Our 6-vote winner in Congress and other Republicans, except Sen. Chuck Grassley, voted against President Biden's infrastructure bill. Why should Iowans vote for these out-of-touch Republicans? Denying, delaying and ignoring this problem has caused our high school seniors to ride school buses on these same beat up roads for five years, since they were in eighth grade.

We have been doing the same with our state's education. Tax cuts will not educate our students. Our universities are graduating outstanding students and citizens that choose to leave our state. We have outstanding teachers that inspire, encourage, empower, nurture and activate students. Why don't we have legislators that implement policies that aid in these goals?

Good quality childcare can free up women to work without worry and supervision for older students after school. Tax cuts will not fix any of these things.

When we put our minds together, we can lower crime and improve mental health, while helping our education system and our economy. We need elected people with a vision and heart to put Iowa first in every ranking in the United States.

Rich Harmsen

Durant

