Tax policies are moral documents. They can incentivize behaviors that lawmakers want to encourage and disincentivize those they want to discourage.
Lower and middle class donors to religious congregations and nonprofit organizations will no longer be able to deduct those donations under the new federal tax law. Lower and middle class owners who pay property taxes will no longer be able to deduct those taxes from their federal income taxes. Same thing for state tax payments.
Lower and middle class homeowners who pay interest on a mortgage will no longer be able to deduct the interest part of their monthly payment. The new standard deduction is set so high that only certain businesses and the wealthy will be able to reach the threshold to take advantage of these traditional deductions.
I understand that one of the priorities in the tax cuts was tax simplification, such as the increase in the standard deduction. But some tax deductions are there for a purpose. The charitable deduction was an incentive to encourage donations to our religious institutions and nonprofits. The property tax deduction insured that income earned to pay local taxes was not taxed twice. The mortgage deduction was an incentive for people to buy homes.
These traditional deductions ought to be provided beyond the standard deduction, even if that means lowering the standard deduction to pay for them.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport