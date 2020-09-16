Letter: Tax the rich!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois' state population peaked in 2013. From 2013’s peak population of 12,895,129 to a 2019 population of 12,671,821, we have lost over 223,000 people. I have no idea the number of businesses we have lost in the last six years. Just count the businesses the last couple of years that have left Moline: Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Kmart, and Mills Chevrolet, to name a few. During every year for the last six years we have lost population and businesses.

Why are people and business leaving Illinois? Simple, it is taxes. Our taxes are driving people and business out of the state and the fear of more taxes to follow. The Wall Street Journal reported we have the highest property taxes in the country after New Jersey. Why doesn’t Springfield address our state spending problem rather than continue to raise our taxes?

As our population declines, the costs to run our state and local governments must be spread among the remaining population and business.

How long do you think it will take before the "fair tax" becomes the unfair tax on you? When you vote this November on the "Fair Tax" amendment remember Andrew Cuomo’s quote: "Tax the rich, tax the rich, tax the rich and then the rich leave."

In Illinois, it is not just the rich that are leaving.