Letter: Taxpayer money should go to public schools

The Iowa state legislature will again be considering Governor Reynolds’ private school voucher bill, designed to shift $55 million in taxpayer funds from public schools to 10,000 private school tuition assistance scholarships, which failed to pass in the House last year.

Although Governor Reynolds claims this legislation will provide “school choice,” I question that statement. First, Iowa students already have school choice, thanks to Iowa’s broad open enrollment policies. Second, such a law would fail to make school choice more available to all Iowans. Of the 99 Iowa counties, 42 do not contain any private schools. 55 do not contain a private school that serves grades 7-8, and 77 do not contain a private school that serves grades 9-12.

Meanwhile, who would be harmed by this voucher program? The 1,600 public schools in Iowa, and the 481,000 students who attend those schools, would lose $55 million allocated to them in the state’s education budget. Our public schools would be hard-pressed to weather such a loss. This past year, the state education budget was increased by a mere 2.5 percent, even as schools faced the challenges of helping students recover from a pandemic year of remote learning.

Having attended private Catholic schools and taught in public high schools, I understand both sides of this issue, but for me the choice is clear: Taxpayer money should be invested in the public schools that serve 93.5 percent of Iowa’s schoolchildren.

David Duer

Iowa City