Letter: Teach your children well

Here’s what our children have learned in the last six years: Bullying, name calling and lying can get you elected to be the President of the United States. Truth and facts are no longer important. You cannot trust our elections unless you win. Violent armed insurrection against our government is now acceptable. A free press, the FBI and the CIA are our enemies. Women’s and minority rights do not matter any longer. You should not trust the FDA and the CDC with our healthcare guidance. It’s quite alright that our public schools are underfunded, our teachers are disparaged, and our books are censored. You can forget what you learned in Sunday School, things like loving your neighbor and the Golden Rule.

Every one of these lessons is reinforced by every vote you cast for a Republican who does not disavow the terrible message they have been sending.

Larry Hodgden

Tipton

